Former ED Chief backs India’s security position, says ‘communal violence, terrorism have decreased’

Former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief Karnal Singh, who was one of 197 former bureaucrats who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the “politics of hate”, on April 30 said that in past few years, communal violence, Terrorism has been reduced but some people are projecting country in a bad manner “We feel our nation’s security is paramount. There are various factors affecting internal and external security. In the past few years, communal violence has been reduced. Law and order situation has improved. But it’s been projected in an opposite way. India is improving in external and internal security. Terrorism has been reduced. Kashmir’s situation is improving. But even after all these achievements, some people are projecting the country in a bad manner,” said Singh while speaking to ANI. The letter was signed by eight Former Judges, 97 retired bureaucrats and 92 armed forces veterans who have written an open letter to the Prime Minister against the letter by the Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG).