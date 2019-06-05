Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit plants sapling on World Environment Day
Jun 5, 2019, 02:35 PM IST
Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit planted sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday. While speaking to ANI, she said, “Because of increasing pollution we have initiated a step to plant a sapling. On Rahul Gandhi’s birthday also we will plant saplings and inform and involve Delhi people to do the same.” On question about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s free bus or metro rides for women, Dikshit said, “It would be good if they can do it. But it is being done for their own benefit, not anybody else's, this should be seen politically.” World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June every year.