Former Congress MLA Masood Akhtar likely to join SP

Congress rebel MLA Masood Akhtar likely to join Samajwadi Party on January 12. Speaking to ANI, Akhtar said that there is a direct fight between BJP and SP. “We demanded an alliance (with Samajwadi Party) but that could not happen. There is a direct fight between SP and BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join Samajwadi Party. We have sought Akhilesh Yadav's time for joining today,” he added.