Former BJP MLA Gyan D Ahuja issues clarification on ‘we've killed 5 so far’ statement

After the recent controversial statement ‘we've killed 5 so far’ given by former BJP MLA Gyan D Ahuja went viral, he issued a clarification on August 21 and said that those found cow smuggling should be caught and handed over to the police and he won’t take the law into my hands. “Muslims are protected by Rajasthan CM Gehlot. I have told my workers that those found cow smuggling should be caught and if they try to escape they should be thrashed and handed over to the police. I won't take the law into my hands,” he said.

