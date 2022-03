Former Bihar CM Jitan Manjhi expresses anger over attack on niece in Gaya

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on March 22, expressed fury over alleged attack on his relative in Gaya. He alleged that his niece named Kesari Devi, a Panchayat member and her family members were attacked by around 25 people. “If such an incident would have happened with me I would open fire on them & at least kill 2 to 5 attackers,” said Jitan Ram Manjhi.