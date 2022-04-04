Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao joins Aam Aadmi Party

Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on April 04 joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi. He was welcomed to the party by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Bhaskar Rao has served the police force for 32 years in various capacities. “I am very impressed with leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, looking at the administration of Delhi in last 6-7 years. My mission is to bring the good governance of Arvind Kejriwal to south India, especially in Bengaluru. There is no dearth of anything but quality leadership in Karnataka,” Bhaskar Rao added.