Former Army Chief VK Singh Agnipath is a voluntary scheme with no compulsion on youth

Union Minister and former Army chief VK Singh on June 19 clarified his stance on the Centre’s Agnipath Scheme and slammed the agitators for the recent violence that occurred post the announcement. “It’s a voluntary scheme. Those who want to come can come. Who is saying you to come? You are burning buses and trains, has anyone told you that you will be taken to the army?” he said. “I believe that if one comes after serving in the army for 4 years then one is capable and doesn’t need any support. The army is not a mode of employment. It's not a shop or company. Whoever goes into Army, goes there voluntarily,” he added.