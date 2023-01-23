Search icon
Forest Department captures rogue elephant PT 7 in Palakkad, renames as ‘Dhoni’

Forest officials in Palakkad, Kerala finally managed to tranquilise Palakkad Tusker (PT 7) that terrorized locals in Dhoni for the past several years. After tranquilising PT 7, forest officials guided him to a lorry with the help of three Kumki elephants. PT 7 then moved to special cage arranged in Dhoni.The elephant will now be known as 'Dhoni', announced Forest Minister AK Saseendran. Meanwhile, the locals expressed joy with the capture of the tusker that gifted them sleepless nights.

