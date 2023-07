Foreign policy has direct link with people’s well-being: EAM

cre Trending Videos

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Distinguished Alumni Annual Lecture at St Stephen's in Delhi on March 24. While addressing the event, he said, “Foreign policy has direct baring with the well-being of common people. Foreign policy doesn't just work in distressing situations, but it also affects your security, your job, your quality of life, and your health.”

cre Recommended Videos

cre Recommended Videos Mobile