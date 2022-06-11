Foreign policy has become people-centric: EAM Jaishankar

Celebrating 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing a Reflection of Foreign Policy Programme organised by BJP in Bengaluru on June 10 said that the biggest change in the present era is that the foreign policy has become people-centric. “I have seen many governments, seen changes in foreign policy. The biggest change today is that foreign policy has become people-centric,” he said.