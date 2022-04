Foreign Minister S Jaishankar meets Russian Counterpart in Delhi

External Affairs of Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Hyderabad House in Delhi on April 01. Lavrov is on a two-day official visit to India amid Ukraine war. He arrived in India on March 31. This is the first trip of Lavrov to India since Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.