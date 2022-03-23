Foreign Minister Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with Greek Counterpart in Delhi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Delhi on March 23. They conducted delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House. Both ministers discussed developments in Ukraine, Indo-Pacific region, other issues of international interest. The two ministers discussed developments in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific region, the Eastern Mediterranean, and other issues of international interest. Dendias arrived in India on March 22 on a two-day official, aimed to consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries.