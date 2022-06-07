Foreign investment increased by 65 pc in past 8 years: JP Nadda in Vijayawada

Addressing the completion of 8 years of the Modi Government at the Centre, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on June 06 in Vijayawada, informed that the foreign investment has increased by 65 per cent in the past 8 years. “In past 8 years, agriculture budget increased by 10 times, GDP doubled, foreign investment increased by 65 per cent. Economy has crossed 3 trillion dollars and PM Modi vision's is to take it to 5 trillion dollars and we're moving towards it,” the BJP President said.