Foreign Envoys advocate peace amid Russia-Ukraine War

Foreign Envoys expressed concern towards the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War on April 07. They advocated peace amid the worsening situation in Ukraine.“It's a painful situation there. We have a very long historical connection with both nations (Russia and Ukraine). We hope that a solution is brought in, presenting an end to the ongoing events,” said Sinisa Pavic, Serbia Ambassador to India.“Venezuela is a country that practices diplomacy of peace. We always call for a solution for all disputes through peace and dialogue,” said Coromoto Godoy Calderon, Venezuela Ambassador to India.“Practicing Yoga and spreading Indian culture is important, we all share stress in Europe and India reflecting on the Ukraine situation. We need peace, not war. I wish peace upon all the people in the war, especially our friends in Ukraine,” said Pierrick Fillon-Ashida, First Consellor, EU Delegation to India.