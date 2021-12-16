Food processing, natural farming will help in transforming farm sector: PM Modi

Prime Narendra Modi on December 16 expressed his views on transformation of farming sector. While addressing the valedictory session of the National Conclave on Natural Farming, PM Modi said, “About 8 crore farmers have joined us today; the conclave's impact will not just be in Gujarat, but countrywide, it will benefit all farmers. Food processing, natural farming all these issues will help in transforming farm sector.”