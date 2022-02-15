Fodder scam: Quantum of punishment for Lalu Yadav yet to be pronounced

As RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted for fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi on February 15, defendant lawyer Sanjay Kumar informed that the quantum of punishment for him is yet to be pronounced. “36 people have been given a jail term of 3 years each by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted. The quantum of punishment to him is yet to be pronounced,” said Sanjay Kumar, defence lawyer in Doranda fodder scam case.