Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav’s lawyer files appeal in Jharkhand High Court

The lawyer of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam case, Prabhat Kumar on March 04 informed that he has filed an appeal in court. Lalu Prasad Yadav has challenged the Special CBI court judgement in Jharkhand High Court. “We have filed an appeal in court today. We have removed all defects but the office report was not included and due to that, the court listed the matter for next Friday,” he said.