FM Nirmala Sitharaman highlights economic challenges posed by Russia-Ukraine war

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on April 22 (GMT) highlighted the economic challenges faced by India due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Addressing a Press Conference in Washington alongside Indian Envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “In our energy basket which is largely from the Middle East, somewhat from the US. The portion that comes from Russian Federation is not so much that it's going to upset us. The portion of crude coming from Russia is not more than 3-4 per cent.” “Some aspects of Ukraine war challenging- Sunflower oil supply which is largely from Ukraine not happening now. We are looking for alternatives. Due to sanctions, (supply of), critical fertilisers from Russia is going to be difficult,” she added.