Flying Beast gets bail hours after arrest for celebrating birthday at metro station

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka 'Flying Beast' was granted bail hours after he was arrested by the Noida Police on July 10. He was arrested on July 09 after his followers gathered at Sector 51 metro station of the Aqua Line in Noida to celebrate his birthday upon his request. He was arrested for allegedly violating Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which is in force in Noida and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant). Taneja had booked a metro coach to celebrate his birthday. The YouTuber's wife Ritu Rathee Taneja had allegedly invited followers to his birthday celebrations. Following this, thousands of people flocked to the Sector 51 metro station to meet the YouTuber.