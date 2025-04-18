Florida University Attack Who Is Shooter Phoenix Ikner Son Of A Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy | FSU

The shooter was identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an active student and son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy. Notably, Ikner was a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council. He used his mother’s pistol in the attack, and a shotgun was also found in his possession. Witnesses reported Ikner unloading a rifle-shaped weapon before switching to a pistol during the assault. Two people were killed, and at least five others were hospitalized following the shooting. The incident has drawn comparisons to past campus tragedies, including the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre. Ikner was taken into custody shortly after the incident; investigations are ongoing.