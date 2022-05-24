हिंदी में पढ़ें
Floods and landslides in Assam killed at least 25 people and displaced thousands
Flash floods and landslides in India's northeast Assam state killed at least 25 people and displaced over 650,000 from their homes in the past 10 days.
