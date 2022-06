Flood water submerges villages on banks of Brahmaputra River in Nagaon, Assam

Some villages situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra River were submerged as the flood situation in parts of Assam continued to worsen, informed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon on June 19. “Some villages situated at Brahmaputra River bank have submerged. Affected population is 2.41 lakhs, affected crop area is 5,174 hectares. We've opened 30 relief camps with continued rescue operation,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon Udayaditya Gogoi.