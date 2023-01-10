Flight operation hit at IGI Airport due to dense fog in Delhi

Several flights were delayed due to severe fog and cold in the national capital. Visibility is very low at the airport and the weather here is very cold, say passengers at Delhi Airport. Due to low visibility, a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur. Around 15 flights have been delayed due to ongoing weather conditions, said an official at Delhi airport.