Flight arrangement is big relief for Indians leaving Ukraine: Romanian resident

Speaking about the situation of the Indians stranded in Ukraine, Raju, an Indian living in Romania from the past 20 years, on March 04 said that the flight arrangements are a big relief for them. He also informed that the Romanian government is providing the food and sim cards for free to Indians. He has been assisting the Indian Embassy at the Siret border. “Flight arrangement is a big relief. Now Indians don't have to wait for another 2 days. Romania government is providing everything round the clock, including food, sim cards for free,” he said.