Flag-off ceremony of upcoming snow car race held in Srinagar

Kashmir Off Road organised a formal launch and flag-off ceremony of Fourth Edition Frozen Rush snow car race at Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on March 24. It was conducted in collaboration with civil administration and Indian Army with the aim of promoting off-road and motor-sporting events and creating opportunity for local talent. The two-day event is scheduled to kick-start on March 26 in Sonamarg Valley. Many young faces from different parts of Valley will participate in the event. The event will conclude on March 28 with the prize distribution ceremony.