Flag hoisting ceremony held at Congress’ office in Srinagar on the final day of Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the last day of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi hoisted Tricolour at the Congress office in Srinagar. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and Priyanka Gandhi were also present there. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Concluded in Srinagar on January 30. The Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 07.