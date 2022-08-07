Flag Foundation of India celebrates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga’ campaign with vibrant musical event

Amidst a euphoric atmosphere, the Flag Foundation of India celebrated the Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga campaign in capital New Delhi. A number of artists including the Indian Idol fame Parleen Gill and his band mesmerised the audience with their performances. Gill also launched the Flag Foundation of India’s latest anthem ‘Jeetega India’. A large crowd that gathered to witness the event at the Central Park in Connaught Place also grooved alongside a thrilling dance performance by ‘Vibration’ dance group. Naveen Jindal won a decade long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on 23rd January 2004 enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honor thus becoming a fundamental right of every citizen. Inspired by the judgment, the ‘Flag Foundation of India’ was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a great sense of pride. Flag Foundation has also organized several Tiranga runs in Delhi and Haryana and has installed more than 90 monumental flags across India.