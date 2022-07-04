Five Punjab MLAs take oath as ministers in Bhagwant Mann’s expanded cabinet

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on July 04 accorded the oath of office to newly-appointed five ministers inducted by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann into his Cabinet. Fauja Singh Sarari, Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Aman Arora took the oath of office and secrecy. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present at the oath-taking ceremony. Anmol Gagan Maan and Chetan Singh Jouramajra also took oath at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium of Punjab Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. :