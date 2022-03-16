Five PCC chairpersons have been removed: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on March 16 said that five PCC chairpersons have been removed in Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The CWC meeting comes in the backdrop of its poor performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections of five states. “It was decided in the Working Committee that the Congress President can take any step to strengthen the party. 5 PCC chairpersons have been removed. Similar action will be taken against those who are not working in other states also,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.