{"id":"2920377","source":"DNA","title":"Five cows electrocuted in Chennai due to incessant rains","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Tragedy struck a local milkman in Chennai when his cattle came in contact with exposed power line. The incident in Chennai comes at a time when the city and the state is grappling with incessant rains and floods.","summary":"Tragedy struck a local milkman in Chennai when his cattle came in contact with exposed power line. The incident in Chennai comes at a time when the city and the state is grappling with incessant rains and floods.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-five-cows-electrocuted-in-chennai-due-to-incessant-rains-2920377","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/19/1006105-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Cow_Death_Viral.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637332802","publish_date":"Nov 19, 2021, 08:10 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 19, 2021, 08:10 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920377"}