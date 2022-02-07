Fitness enthusiasts rejoice as gyms reopen in Delhi

Gyms in the National Capital have reopened after being closed for several months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 04, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) released rules for the reopening of gyms in Delhi. Fitness freaks in Delhi welcomed the decision of reopening gyms.“Gym industry has been struggling for last 2 years; gyms always shut down in 1st phase and reopen in last phase, but now at least it's started,” said a gym owner in Delhi.