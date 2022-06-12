Fisheries subsidy draft: India vows to safeguard traditional fishermen's rights

Backing the rights of its traditional fishermen, India expressed its commitment to protect the rights while addressing the Fisheries subsidy draft at a Press Conference. Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Brajendra Navnit on June 11 in Geneva, said that there will be no stoppage in subsidies the traditional fishermen are getting. “We're committed to protect rights of our traditional fisherman. We'll not let any impact on their livelihood, there'll be no stoppage in subsidies they're getting. This is India ‘s commitment and India will not bend on this,” said the ambassador.