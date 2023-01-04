First woman officer operationally deployed at highest battleground in ‘Siachen’

It was a proud moment for the Indian Army when Captain Shiva Chauhan got officially inducted at the World’s highest battlefield Siachen on January 02. Captain Shiva Chauhan, who is from Rajasthan, is also a Bengal Sapper Officer. She became the first woman officer to get deployed at the highest battlefield after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel. Captain Shiva Chauhan was put through rigorous training which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School. At a young service of one year, Captain Shiva displayed grit and determination by successfully leading the SURA SOI Cycling Expedition from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial conducted on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas in July 2022 covering a distance of 508 kms. The officer then took up the challenge of leading the men of the Sura Soi Engineer Regiment at the world’s highest battlefield and based on her performance was selected to undergo training at the Siachen Battle School. In spite of various challenges, Captain Shiva with unflinching commitment successfully completed the training and was all set to be inducted into the Siachen Glacier. She got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on 02 January 2023 after an arduous climb. The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chauhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months. She has done her schooling in Udaipur and holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from NJR Institute of Technology, Udaipur.