First time that people voted to bring a govt back to power says Prakash Javadekar

Reacting to Lok Sabha poll results, hinting a massive win for the BJP, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “People voted for nation and this is the first time people voted to bring the government back to power”. While speaking on Rajasthan poll results, Prakash Javadekar added, “We are doing clean sweep in Rajasthan.” He further added, “Congress party won the Assembly election but now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming back in Rajasthan”.