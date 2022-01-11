Search icon
First Successful Pig-to-Human Heart Transplant Performed In US

In what is dubbed as a 'first-of-its-kind surgery', the US surgeons have performed a successful transplant of a 'porcine' heart into an adult human with end-stage heart disease.

