First menstrual period at younger age linked to chronic pain: Study

A recent study led by a tea of clinical researchers has found that women who got their first menstrual period (menarche) at a younger age are more likely to report chronic pain in adulthood. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'PAIN', the official publication of the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP). The researchers analysed associations between women's self-reported age at menarche and the presence and characteristics of chronic pain. Women with younger age at menarche were more likely to have chronic pain. Older age at menarche was associated with lower rates of chronic pain in each of 10 body regions assessed, with the strongest associations for chest and abdominal pain. Based on the new findings, the researchers conclude that "Age at menarche is an independent risk factor for chronic pain, site-specific chronic pain, and chronic widespread pain and (thereby) contribute to the explanation of sex differences in pain."