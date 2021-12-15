First chartered flight of season lands at Goa, Passengers tested for COVID-19

he first chartered flight of this tourist season landed at Goa International Airport on December 15. The flight arrived from Kazakhstan and was carrying 159 passengers including an infant. Passengers were tested for COVID-19 upon their arrival.“I think it's very important. It opens up a new dawn for Goa after a two-year-long night. It is going to have a huge difference on the economy of Goa. The first flight had 158 passengers plus one infant. We are very rigid about COVID protocols,” said Gagan Malik, Goa Airport Director.