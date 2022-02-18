Firozabad: Glass bangle industry struggles to recover post COVID-19

Firozabad is known for glass bangles all across the country. The industry has been struggling to cope with the post COVID-19 pandemic due to a lack of demand and expensive raw materials. While speaking to ANI one of the bangle maker said, "Many Factories are closed and labours are facing difficulties due to poverty. After COVID-19 factories have closed and the raw material is also getting expensive. Workers need the attention of the government."