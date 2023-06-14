Fire breaks out inside Kolkatas Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport no casualties

A fire broke out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Wednesday evening. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. The airport authorities said that the fire broke out at 9:12 pm and was fully extinguished by 9:40 pm. All passengers were evacuated safely.