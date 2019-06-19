{"id":"2762829","source":"DNA","title":"Fire breaks out in scrap pile under Barapullah flyover in Delhi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A massive fire broke out in scrap pile under Barapullah flyover in Delhi today, affecting traffic movement in the area. Soon after receiving a call of fire, three fire tenders were deployed in the affected area. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.","summary":"A massive fire broke out in scrap pile under Barapullah flyover in Delhi today, affecting traffic movement in the area. Soon after receiving a call of fire, three fire tenders were deployed in the affected area. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. More details are awaited.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-fire-breaks-out-in-scrap-pile-under-barapullah-flyover-in-delhi-2762829","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/19/838584-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1906DNAAB_35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560959402","publish_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 09:20 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 19, 2019, 09:20 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762829"}