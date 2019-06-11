{"id":"2759527","source":"DNA","title":"Fire breaks out in bushes in Udhampur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"A massive fire broke out in some bushes in J&K’s Udhampur district today. The incident took place in Sangoor village of Udhampur. Fire tenders are present at the spot. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire fighting operations are underway.","summary":"A massive fire broke out in some bushes in J&K’s Udhampur district today. The incident took place in Sangoor village of Udhampur. Fire tenders are present at the spot. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire fighting operations are underway.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-fire-breaks-out-in-bushes-in-udhampur-2759527","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834879-00000009.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/jkfir.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560230102","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 10:45 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759527"}