Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Fire breaks out at Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on the wee hours of May 12. A team of two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. No casualties have been reported in the mishap and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. “The fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary. Our 2 fire tenders have doused the fire after reaching the spot. There has been no loss of life in this. The cause of the fire will be ascertained,” said Narendra Singh, Fire Officer, Mathura. Bullets: A fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, UP on the wee hours of May 12 Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames No casualties have been reported in the mishap and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor attend Upsana Konidela and Ram Charan's baby shower; see inside pics
5 Bollywood inspired ways of draping a saree that are unconventional
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Special 80+ smash': Shafali Verma clears CBSE Class 12th board exam, shares her marksheet
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.