Fire breaks out at Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on the wee hours of May 12. A team of two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. No casualties have been reported in the mishap and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. “The fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary. Our 2 fire tenders have doused the fire after reaching the spot. There has been no loss of life in this. The cause of the fire will be ascertained,” said Narendra Singh, Fire Officer, Mathura. Bullets: A fire broke out on the ground floor of Shree Narayan dispensary in Mathura, UP on the wee hours of May 12 Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames No casualties have been reported in the mishap and the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained