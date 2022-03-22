Search icon
Fire breaks out at SBI Zonal office in Ranchi

Massive fire broke out at the 5th floor of the SBI Zonal office in Ranchi. Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the flames. No were casualty reported so far. Further details are awaited.

