हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos
Home
Videos
Fire breaks out at SBI Zonal office in Ranchi
Massive fire broke out at the 5th floor of the SBI Zonal office in Ranchi. Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the flames. No were casualty reported so far. Further details are awaited.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.
Latest News
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Videos