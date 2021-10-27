FIR registered will take legal action against Nawab Malik Sameer Wankhede’s wife

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede on October 27 said, “Nikah Nama is correct. Nikah happened but Sameer legally didn't change his religion, caste. It was just a formality as my mother-in-law was Muslim and for her happiness, Nikah happened. Birth certificate shared by Nawab Malik is wrong.” “By sharing our personal photos Nawab Malik is acting against constitutional oath he took. We will take legal action against him, an FIR has been registered. His only motive is to remove Sameer Wankhede from his post so that his son-in-law could be saved,” said Wankhede’s wife.