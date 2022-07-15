Search icon
FIR registered against Uttarakhand Cricket Association in bribery case

Uttarakhand Police is actively investigating the State Cricket Association (CAU) after an FIR was registered against latter for bribery and assault. “In a case registered against the State Cricket Association in Vasant Vihar PS. The association has been accused of assault and for taking money for selection in the team. We have registered an FIR. The investigation is underway,” informed Dehradun SSP Janmaijai Prabhakar Kailash on July 14.

