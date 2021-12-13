FIR registered against me to suppress my voice: Sanjay Raut

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was booked for allegedly making abusive remark against female BJP member, he said that the FIR was filed against him for political reasons in order to silence my voice.“FIR registered against me in Delhi has been done with political motives to suppress my voice. It has been done to defame my party when CBI, IT, ED could not be used against me. I'm an MP, it's not right to encourage someone to register false complaints against me,” said Sanjay Raut.