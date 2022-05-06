FIR lodged by Tajinders father claiming his son was coercively picked Delhi Police Lawyer

While speaking about the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Delhi Police Lawyer Satya Pal Jain on May 06 in Delhi, informed that an FIR has been registered by his father. “FIR was lodged by Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father at Janakpuri Police Station that some people coercively picked his son. Delhi Police got search warrant from Dwarka Court and came to know that Haryana police apprehended them near Pipili,” the lawyer said.