FIR lodged against some Bollywood actors a year back no one got arrested Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and National Spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik on October 27 chaired a Press Conference and said that a FIR was lodged against some Bollywood actors a year back, but no one was arrested. “An FIR has been lodged for almost a year on the basis of which Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were asked to appear before NCB but no arrest has been made till now...We need to pay attention to it ...and also at Maldives trip to find out the truth…,” said Nawab Malik.