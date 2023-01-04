FIR lodge against unidentified stone pelters: CPRO, Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway lodged FIR again unidentified unidentified stone pelters after Stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri on January 03. Ekalabya Chakraborty, CPRO of eastern Railway said, “stone pelting incident took place when the Vande Bharat Express train was passing through the Kumarganj railway station in the Malda division. FIR was lodged against unidentified stone pelters. RPF & state police are probing the matter.”