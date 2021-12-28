Finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged Sonia Gandhi

While addressing at 137th Foundation Day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on December 28 slammed the Central Government and said finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. “Divisive ideologies anchored in hate and prejudice and which had no role whatsoever to play in our freedom movement now causing havoc on the secular fabric of our society. They are rewriting history to give themselves a role they do not deserve. The finest traditions of our parliamentary democracy are being deliberately damaged. Congress will fight these destructive forces,” said Sonia Gandhi.